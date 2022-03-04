Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.73. 380,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The firm has a market cap of $475.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.