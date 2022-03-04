BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $3,745.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00103198 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

