BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

