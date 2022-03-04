BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $241.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

