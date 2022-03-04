BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,136 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

