BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 237.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Livent were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 677,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $11,973,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $21.10 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,055.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.