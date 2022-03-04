Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$62.50

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOWFF. upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.44.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

