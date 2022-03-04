Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) EVP Dean Michael Brown Sells 4,821 Shares

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 92.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

