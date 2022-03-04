Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Releases Earnings Results

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of BQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,206. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Boqii has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boqii by 1,237.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boqii by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

