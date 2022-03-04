Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
BLX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.23.
Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$37.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.67. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$44.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.81.
About Boralex (Get Rating)
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.
See Also
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.