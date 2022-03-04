BoutsPro Hits Market Cap of $152,997.39 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $152,997.39 and approximately $65.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

