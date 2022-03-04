BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.