BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $233-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.12 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 370,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BOX by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 1,767.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,686,000 after buying an additional 783,695 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.