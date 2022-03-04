BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $27.50. BOX shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 38,916 shares.

The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BOX by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.