BP (BP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BP (NYSE: BP) recently:

3/1/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04).

2/28/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71).

2/25/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/23/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/7/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. The British energy giant added that the target of adding a net production of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021 from key new upstream projects has already been met successfully. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. The company has set a goal of developing 50 gigawatts of net renewable energy generating capacity in a decade, representing a massive improvement from the 2.5 gigawatts capacity the company has produced so far. BP announced that before declaring results for the December quarter, it has intended to execute an additional $1.25 billion of share repurchases. The integrated energy company continues to anticipate that it will buy back $1 billion shares by every quarter.”

1/18/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $4.10 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after buying an additional 127,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BP by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

