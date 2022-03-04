BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $28.49

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.49, but opened at $29.95. BP shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 253,286 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

