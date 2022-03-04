Brent Michael Ciurlino Acquires 1,000 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 1,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $13,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brent Michael Ciurlino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $29,060.00.

BLFY stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.