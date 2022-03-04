Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

