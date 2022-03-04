Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,786. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.45.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

