Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,521 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. 79,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,733. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

