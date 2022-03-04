Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,739,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $124.02. 19,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.42 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

