Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in CVS Health by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 41,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 79,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 324,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. The company had a trading volume of 106,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,108. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

