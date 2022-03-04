Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%.

NYSE BRDG traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $19.54. 327,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 81,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 56,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

