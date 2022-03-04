Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Up 6.1%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.02. Approximately 38,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 356,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

