Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BHG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 11,285,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 796,514 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 418,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 391,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 676.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 345,708 shares in the last quarter.

BHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

