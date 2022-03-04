BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,654,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 412,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.61.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

