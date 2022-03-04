Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director George Mark Mickelson Sells 2,500 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bristow Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group (Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

