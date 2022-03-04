Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director George Mark Mickelson Sells 2,500 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of VTOL stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $39.72.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.
About Bristow Group (Get Rating)
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
