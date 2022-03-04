British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $42.85

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.85, but opened at $40.93. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $41.29, with a volume of 125,635 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

