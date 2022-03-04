Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.37 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

