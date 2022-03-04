Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $715.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $700.00 to $715.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.15.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $578.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.