Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

BSET stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

