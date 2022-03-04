Brokerages Anticipate EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVgo.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.73. 22,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

