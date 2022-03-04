Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.80 Billion

Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.49 billion and the highest is $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $66.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.80 billion to $68.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

Shares of LMT traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.67 and its 200-day moving average is $359.77. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $458.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

