Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Announce $2.95 EPS

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $14.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $19.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MHK traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,965. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $131.86 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.