Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.78). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

PRTA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.35. Prothena has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

