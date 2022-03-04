Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will announce $351.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $346.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

