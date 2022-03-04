Brokerages Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $3.25 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the lowest is $3.05. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $14.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $15.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.31 to $17.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

DPZ stock opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $3,809,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

