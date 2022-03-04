Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $12.71 million. Epizyme posted sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $54.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. StockNews.com raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. 2,387,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,780. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

