Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
