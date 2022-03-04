Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 3,349,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.