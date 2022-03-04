Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.29. 3,349,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

