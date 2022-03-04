Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Million

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,682,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

About Hyzon Motors (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.