Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $13.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 million to $27.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.15 million, with estimates ranging from $54.07 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Hyzon Motors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,682,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Hyzon Motors has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

