Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.01 Million

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) to post $26.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.01 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $19.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $108.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $113.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $115.31 million, with estimates ranging from $103.91 million to $124.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.83. 504,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,427. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $525.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,952,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 537,368 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,870,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

