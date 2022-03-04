Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.10 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 12,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Provident Financial has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

