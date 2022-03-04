Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price at $25.74

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atos from €28.00 ($31.46) to €25.00 ($28.09) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atos from €36.00 ($40.45) to €29.00 ($32.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AEXAY stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. Atos has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

