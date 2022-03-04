Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT at $28.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.