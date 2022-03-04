Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) PT at GBX 2,516.67

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.67 ($33.77).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($44.95) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.49) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of FEVR traded down GBX 49 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,650.50 ($22.15). 586,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,213. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 1,640 ($22.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.52). The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,317.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,404.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.21.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

