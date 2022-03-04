Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $231.07

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of HON stock opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

