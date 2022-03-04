Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price at $28.82

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Invesco has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

