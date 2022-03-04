Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Price Target at GBX 379.67

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 379.67 ($5.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.20) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.76) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of LON:KGF traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 267.10 ($3.58). The company had a trading volume of 12,185,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,664. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 263.70 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.52.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.