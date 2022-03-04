Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $50.44

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 75,000 shares worth $3,211,250. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AZEK traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. 168,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,990. AZEK has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

